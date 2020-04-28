Covid-19: Union averse to release of prison revolters

Pretoria - The Public Servants Association of South Africa has called on the government not to release opportunistic inmates, especially those who revolted against lockdown measures last week. The inmates staged a protest in an attempt to force the Department of Justice and Correctional Services to release them early to avoid overcrowding. Last week, the Centre for Human Rights, the universities of Pretoria and Wits, and the Centre for Legal Studies, urged the government to consider releasing some before prisons became the killing field of Covid-19. They said they were, however, only advocating for the release of deserving inmates like those awaiting prosecution for minor offences. Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed they were aware of protests against lockdown measures in correctional facilities in Baviaanspoort, Krugersdorp, Worcester and Leeuwkop.

Reuben Maleka, for the association, said: “The protests instigated by prisoners’ organisations are irresponsible.

“We call on authorities to act swiftly against the instigators of this revolt, as these actions are further compromising the health and safety of correctional officers. The call by prisoners’ organisations for their members to revolt against the state is an opportunistic ploy to have some released. We condemn the demand for the release of offenders who could not conform to societal rules and now exploit the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said the union empathised with its members employed by the department, who faced the mammoth task to restore calm and order in prisons.

Members were advised that it was in their interest not to not exceed the force needed to normalise the situation. He also called on the prisoners' organisations to calm their members and end the violence.

Prisoner rights activist Golden Miles Bhudu said inmates were not enticed to be violent, but were taking a stand against the department which failed to address chronic overcrowding, which made physical distancing and isolation impossible in cells that held as many as 60 inmates.

