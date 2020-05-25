Covid-19: Voortrekker Monument on shaky ground

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations is so grave that it is threatening to force the iconic Voortrekker Monument to its knees. If it does not receive a bailout urgently, the facility will have to close its doors. The money to keep this landmark going had dried up, and with the help of donors, management will be able to keep things going only until possibly the end of July. Cecilia Kruger, managing director, said: “Come end of July I have no idea what will happen. As things stand our staff are on a 50% pay cut. “We don’t even have money to retrench them.”

Due to the global pandemic, the monument is closed and one of its main sources of income - its overseas tourists - have thus come to a halt.

Following the lockdown regulations, there are also no more local visitors, cyclists or markets, from which some income can be derived.

Kruger said their gift shop had also had to close its doors during this time, so they could not pay their rent, as well as the horse-riding activities on the property from which the monument received some income.

The Voortrekker Monument is mainly dependent on generating its own income, although the Federasie van Afrikaanse Kultuurvereniginge and other institutions and individuals have made it possible though financial assistance for it to keep its doors open for another month or two.

Dr Christo Pretorius, chairman of the monument’s directorate, said it had cost “blood, sweat and tears” for the monument to have survived the past two months.

Kruger said it costs on average about R300 000 a month just to pay the bills.

This was while they have no other income at this stage other than donations.

Its utilities bill alone to the City of Tshwane was around R120 000 a month.

Another iconic heritage site hard hit by the consequences of the lockdown is Smuts House Museum. The General Smuts Foundation said that if the heritage did not receive an urgent financial bailout, it not only faced the danger of losing the landmark house, but with it the General Smuts library.

The foundation has for the past 60 years been exclusively responsible for the preservation of the Smuts House Museum and its surrounding Doornkloof property, as they do not receive any government funding for this heritage site.

The foundation does not have trust reserves or Lotto funding at its disposal, and said it was entirely dependent on whatever sources of revenue it could muster to maintain the house and the grounds.

But now, due to the lockdown and the fact that the house is closed to visitors, the foundation is facing a crisis.

Meanwhile, it seems as if the bulk of the municipal museums and heritage sites will overcome the effects of Covid-19, or at least for as long as the City has money to maintain them.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the management and operations of the museums and heritage sites was fully funded by the municipality’s budget and not sustained through revenue generated by the museums.

“To ensure access for all community members at all City-owned museums entrance fees charged are nominal and, as such, revenue generated by museums from their admission tariffs is extremely nominal and will not even cover 1% of the museums' operational budget,” Mashigo said.

He gave the assurance that the museums would reopen after the Covid-19 regulations had been lifted and it was safe to host museum visitors again.

“The financial stability of the museums is reliant on the financial stability of the City of Tshwane and not on the revenue generated by the museums.

“The primary source of income for the museums is the funding received through the municipality’s budget.”

Mashigo said the Pretoria Art Museum, Melrose House Museum, Fort Klapperkop Museum and Heritage Site, Solomon Mahlangu and Centurion Art Gallery were, however, facing other challenges such as increased vandalism.

He explained that this was because of the theft of steel and metal materials in public spaces which was then sold to scrap metal workers.

“We would therefore encourage communities to play a patriotic role in safeguarding these sites and to fight for the protection of these cultural and natural heritage resources for posterity so that we preserve our culture and heritage for future generations.”

Mashigo said the public can also assist through supporting and visiting their local museums once the lockdown regulations allow for this and to create awareness of the protection and preservation of these heritage resources.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News