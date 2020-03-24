Covid-19: Vulnerable receive soap, info to curb spread of virus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Premier David Makhura and social activist Yusuf Abramjee at the weekend kick-started #OperationCovid-19 by distributing a million bars of soap. Hundreds of volunteers joined Makhura in Diepsloot while others were led by Abramjee in Itireleng, outside Laudium. The aim was to visit the vulnerable people in these overcrowded communities and share tips to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Medical doctors and nurses joined forces with members of Operation SA. Through the Covid-19 Action Group and the Laudium Disaster Management, they also donated soap for washing hands.

Makhura said: “First, for us to curb the spread of this virus we need to mobilise all sectors of society and business people.

“In this case business has to make sure that the soaps are available. We also need to mobilise activists and action groups and the volunteers.

“We will only succeed if we really join hands and do everything, starting with hygiene and social distancing.

“However, social distancing can be very difficult in communities that are densely populated like Diepsloot. This is one of the reasons Gauteng is vulnerable. Our province has 25% of the country’s population as well as densely populated settlements.”

Abramjee and his team said this was a testing time that required South Africans to stick together and remember the most vulnerable.

Ward councillor Mohamed Essop said Itireleng had more than 20000 people living in shacks squeezed together, and such a community needed awareness.

“We have five doctors and two nurses who went inside the community to talk to the people and ensure that they get the message and pass it on to their children.

“I am very impressed by this and thank all our doctors, nurses, volunteers and donors for making this possible.”

Abramjee said: “We are distributing 60000 bars of soap today in Diepsloot and Itireleng. We are giving out educational leaflets as well, but the whole idea is to promote hygiene. We want people to wash their hands and try not to spread the virus.

“We aim to donate over a million bars of soap in the next week, and we are proud that a couple of corporate partners are also doing the same.”

Abramjee believed and hoped there was light at the end of this tunnel, although a lot of work still needed to be done to curb the spread of the virus.

Pretoria News