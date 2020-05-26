Covid-19: Zebra, the bull dog have become best friends

Pretoria - While lockdown and fighting the invisible Covid-19 has been difficult for most, Nyamazan the zebra and Rocky the bull dog have become best friends. The zebra now spends more time indoors with owner Lila Oechler, mainly being at home. Oechler, the owner of Dinokeng Zebra Safaris in Rayton, said this was not an easy time for anyone, but seeing her two “children” making the most of it, gives her a lot of joy. Nyamazan, who is now a “senior” at the age of 21, is one of several zebras on the farm, but he has earned himself a special place as he is so tame. “I have had him since he was a year old. He injured his front leg on a friend's game farm north of Pretoria (Leeuwfontein area). They asked me if I wanted to take him and give him a home, as he would not survive easily in the wild.”

Oechler said after acquiring the necessary permits, a game veterinarian darted him and transported him to their farm.

“I then started the long and difficult process of taming him by using kind but firm horse-training methods, as I have always had horses and therefore used that experience.”

As zebras are very sociable animals, she placed him in the field with horses for companions. According to her he now prefers the company of the horses to her other two Zebra mares, which she acquired years later.

“I trained him to lead on a halter, and later started an interaction tour on our farm for local and foreign tourists.”

Before the pandemic broke out and the restrictions on movement were imposed, tourists were able to brush, feed and lead him around.

They were able to generally interact with the Zebras and learn more about Nyamazan and the other two mares on the farm, called Nandi and Xena.

Oechler said Nyamazan, in the past, often came to their front door for carrot treats.

“One day, he decided to walk into the house. He walked to the fridge in the kitchen where I gave him some carrots.”

But since lockdown and having the family around more, he has been coming into the house more often.

“While he was still young, we socialised him with our English Bulldogs - Lulu, and Rocky - and he became very attached to them. He lets them sit on his back, which is very unusual for a Zebra, as they normally see dogs as their natural enemies and view them in the same light as hyenas or wild dogs.”

Oechler said Rocky and Nyamazan have "become best friends and now in these difficult times of lockdown, Nyamazan often comes into the house to spend time with us and his best friend, Rocky.”

