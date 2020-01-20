This reaffirmed commitment comes after a ministerial task team held a meeting with the SA Military Ombudsman over the matter.
The meeting, led by Military Ombudsman Lieutenant-General Vusumuzi Masondo and chairperson Thoko Mpumlwana, was convened to get a better understanding of the mandate of the Military Ombud office and touch on the issue of its co-operation with the task team.
Masondo said the meeting was imperative as they were both tasked with the responsibility of protecting the basic human rights of those serving in the military.
“Our office will continue to play a meaningful role in making sure that the fundamental rights of those who serve are continually protected.”