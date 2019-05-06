From left, Brunette Amisi, Jihan Ramphal, Ernest Schoonraad, Muzzammil Haneef and Yasmeen Geldenhuys are pupils from Crawford College that will be taking part in the Pretoria News High School Quiz 2019 in partnership with IIE Varsity College. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Crawford College learners participating in the Pretoria News High Schools Quiz Competition say they are ready to show the capital city that they are one of the smartest schools around. “After last year’s overwhelming experience in the High Schools Quiz Competition, we are aspiring to become this year’s quiz competition champions. We are looking forward to showing other schools that we can win the prize,” said Grade 11 pupil Yasmeen Geldenhuys.

Each school is allowed to enter three teams of four learners plus a reserve for the quiz topics, which include current affairs, politics, business, sport, entertainment and general news.

The learners said they were planning to use the prize money they hope to win towards a charity organisation of their choice.

“If we were to win the prize, we would love to use it on a lot of outreach programmes because our school is privileged hence, giving back to our community would be a wonderful deed,” Jihan Ramphal said.

The competition is brought to the community by Independent Media’s Pretoria News, The Star, Daily News and Cape Argus newspapers in partnership with IIE Varsity College.

Giving an insight on the role played by the High Schools Quiz Competition, educator and coach, Cara Welsh said the competition was a great opportunity for the learners to be more informed about everything happening around their world, getting wide general knowledge as well as improving their grammar for essay writing.

“My team is a group of young motivated learners, we worked well together on last year’s competition hence we have decided to continue with the same team enjoying the news world and doing our best,” Welsh said.

This year the winning team will receive R20 000 for their school and R2 000 for each team member and coach or teacher. The runners-up will win R10 000 and R1 000 for each team member and their coach.

Participants have to visit the Pretoria News High Schools Quiz Facebook page and www.hsquiz.co.za for information on the indemnity forms, and terms and conditions.

Entries close on June 21.

