Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the planning department had issued a demolition order for the building in line with the National Buildings Regulation Act.
Mashigo said the notice had already been served, and work was under way to effect the order.
“Due to the sensitivity of the process, the City is unable to commit to specific time-lines. Investigations are ongoing to establish the current occupancy and other related activities as part of implementing the order to demolish.”
However, Sunnyside Community Policing Forum chairperson Sandile Dube said they did not believe the City would actually get to demolishing the White House.