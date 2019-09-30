Crime fighters want Sunnyside ‘thug den’ demolished







This so-called White House, the known drug den and hideout for criminals, will be demolished, if the City is to be believed. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Those at the forefront of the battle against crime and drugs in Sunnyside are calling for the City of Tshwane to give more than a promise that the so-called White House will be demolished. Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the planning department had issued a demolition order for the building in line with the National Buildings Regulation Act. Mashigo said the notice had already been served, and work was under way to effect the order. “Due to the sensitivity of the process, the City is unable to commit to specific time-lines. Investigations are ongoing to establish the current occupancy and other related activities as part of implementing the order to demolish.” However, Sunnyside Community Policing Forum chairperson Sandile Dube said they did not believe the City would actually get to demolishing the White House.

Dube said the City was not taking the issue seriously, adding they had been complaining for years with nothing forthcoming.

More so, he said at a meeting three weeks ago involving the City’s department of community safety and Tshwane Metro Police Department, stakeholders fighting crime were informed that there was to be no commitment by the City to demolish the building.

He said the reason they were given for this was that the building had been earmarked as a heritage site.

“From the community point of view this is disappointing as we all want that building gone because it has been a major contributor of crime in this area. The community's human rights have to take precedence over heritage.

“What value is heritage if it brings loss of life? Does it not become meaningless? That building has to go sooner rather than later.”

Dube said any initiative to clear up the area would come to nothing as the building would continue to generate crime, especially for women.

He said most times it was women and female students who were targeted by criminals using the building as their hideout.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said they welcomed any initiative by the City to find a permanent solution to the impasse.

Pretoria News