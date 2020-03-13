Crime surges as Pretoria east's Plastic View informal settlement population swells

Pretoria - Mushrooming shacks and taverns have made the already crowded and dangerous Plastic View informal settlement worse, community leader Benjamin Sithole told the Pretoria News. Sithole said there had been a rapid increase in the number of shacks being erected at the informal settlement. “There are a lot of people moving in daily; we see two or three shacks being built at any given day. We do not know where they come from, but in the end it hampers. “Crime is increasing and access to water which was already not enough has become worse as there are now more people,” said Sithole. While it is estimated there are around 850 families in the area, the number may have increased.

In has been planned that the residents will be relocated to Pretorius Park Extension. However, no more than 200 of the families will meet the requirements.

Sithole said crime was rampant, with a lot of gang activity, brazen to the point where members rule the settlement with terror.

“Working people are robbed daily as they come into the settlement; no one really knows these gangs or where they come from, but they are very active here. Last week, a spaza shop was robbed and the owner had over R20000 taken from him.”

Sithole has pleaded with the SAPS to conduct operations in the area to get rid of the weapons and contraband confined within the settlement.

Tshwane district commissioner of the SAPS Major-General Daniel Mthombeni said they were aware of the issues of crime and mushrooming liquor outlets in the settlement and were concerned about the deterioration of the area.

He said they had put in place measures such as frequent cordons and searches, but they needed a firmer approach in terms of ambush operations and patrols to combat crime.

“We are also going to conduct operations in the area and rid it of illegal weapons and gangs that have been terrorising residents and see to it that the multiple taverns are clamped down to ensure there is no lawlessness,” said Mthombeni.

Pretoria News