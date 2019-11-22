It takes its name from a fortress that Catherine the Great had built in the 18th century, and in the port entrance there is a monument to Russian ships sunk in the Crimean War to blockade the harbour after British and French forces attacked the city in 1854.
The Battle of Balaclava and the “Charge of the Light Brigade” - immortalised in a poem by Alfred Lord Tennyson - are among the famous battles of this war, which is also remembered for the work done among the wounded by Florence Nightingale and her volunteer nurses.
The city, rebuilt after the Crimean War, took a hammering again during the Siege of Sevastopol, a campaign on the Eastern Front of World War II, waged by the Axis powers (Germany and Romania) against the Soviet Union.
The city is known locally as a “hero city” for its defence in this siege, which led to more than 200000 Soviet casualties.