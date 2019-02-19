THIS vehicle, used in a crime in Lynnwood, will be sold at an auction and proceeds paid into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account.

Pretoria - Criminals will not only face a jail sentence, but the brunt of the law could also hit them in their pockets. This was the case with a Mamelodi resident whose car - which had been used as the getaway vehicle during a housebreaking in Lynnwood Glen - was forfeited to the state.

The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, issued an order following an application by the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) that the red Polo GTI used during a housebreaking be forfeited.

The vehicle is in custody of the police, but in terms of the order it will be sold by auction to the highest bidder. The proceeds will be paid into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account.

The NDPP last year obtained a preservation order regarding the vehicle, but since its owner had now pleaded guilty to housebreaking, the car was forfeited.

According to a police statement before court, a group of men broke into the Lynnwood Glen home in July 2017. They were caught red-handed, but some got away.

The owner of the house had left that morning to go to Joburg for a meeting. He was phoned at lunch time by a neighbour to tell him shots were being fired at his house.

When he arrived, he found the kitchen door had been forced open and items were missing. He also noticed an unknown red Polo in his driveway.

A security guard at an armed response company told the court he was attending to a house robbery in the vicinity when a domestic worker told him she suspected another house was being robbed as they spoke.

When he got to the house he saw the red vehicle, which faced the gate. Its doors were open and it was idling.

He saw a man coming out of the house, wearing gloves.

He told the man to lie down, but the man kept on moving towards the car. The guard fired a warning shot and the suspect ran towards the house. He stopped when a second shot was fired.

Inside the house, the guard found a plasma TV which had been removed from a wall in the house.

The other suspects meanwhile scrambled over the wall and ran away.

The owner of the getaway car, Eric Mdikologa, who was arrested on the scene, was charged with housebreaking. He pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to a six-year jail term, five of the years suspended. He is serving time at the Kgosi MampuruII Correctional Centre.

The court was told that it was clear that the vehicle formed the subject of a crime; this was because it had been used to transport the suspects to the crime scene, and to load stolen property.

It was also intended to be used as a getaway vehicle.

