Pretoria - Brooklyn police have warned members of the public to be careful when using cellphones in public. This follows eight cellphone snatch-and-grab incidents this week alone. In all the incidents, a man came from behind, grabbed the cellphone and then jumped into a getaway vehicle, which sped off.

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said all the victims reported that a white vehicle was used to commit the crimes.

The incidents occurred near student residences and entertainment places where young people hang out. This week, an 18-year-old man was waiting for a taxi in Prospect Street at 9.15pm when his phone was taken.

“Two female students were robbed at their respective residences while they were opening the gates with their cellphones in their hands. Other incidents happened at fast food outlets.

“Cellphone users listening to music, texting, talking or otherwise absorbed in their phones are making themselves a prime target for criminals,” said Weilbach.

Meanwhile, police could not confirm whether a voice clip being circulated on social media about a new data scam in Pretoria was true.

In the clip, a man who claims to be a Warrant Officer Du Plessis warns people of this alleged scam. He says people posing as Vodacom representatives running a promotion for 5GB data normally stake out at Boxer and Shoprite stores.

“The scammers request your cellphone number and then take it and remove your SIM card and write down the international mobile equipment identity.

"They put the battery back and tell you not to put on the phone for the next two hours so that the data can register. What they do is they go into your bank account and transfer your money by sending cash,” the voice on the clip said.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela cautioned cellphone users.

He said there had been reports of people complaining about money being withdrawn from their bank accounts by unknown people.

