Criminals putting Prasa service at risk, union says









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Criminals were attacking the stations and infrastructure of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) after the contracts of 20 private security companies were terminated at the end of last month, the United National Transport Union said. The union accused the leadership at Prasa of dropping the ball. Recently trains from the Mabopane Station were left stranded after 400m of cable were stolen overnight. At the Dewildt Station 330m of cable was stolen. According to the union, Prasa assured it that there was an interim arrangement for the deployment of 3 100 officers of the police’s rapid rail unit to protect commuters, employees and assets. “We have repeatedly warned Prasa that the decision to terminate contracts exposed staff and commuters and its assets, as the SAPS have never in the past come to the party.

“Unfortunately, the result is massive damage to the infrastructure which is funded with taxpayers money and yet another devastating blow to Prasa employees who see their jobs being placed at risk,” said union general secretary Steve Harris.

The union said it had received a video showing the Benrose Depot in Joburg being stripped of assets. In another video commuters were stripping the infrastructure on the Hercules route in Pretoria.

Throughout the week, union members working for Prasa Perway were flooded with orders to remove blockages on the railway lines, Harris said.

At the same time the overhead cable between Orlando and Nancefield was stolen.

In KwaZulu-Natal, several cases were reported to Prasa managers.

“It is an utter disgrace that board of Prasa and the SA Police Service allow this to continue. Prasa employs 14000 employees who will have nowhere to go if passenger trains cease to exist.

“The unemployment rate in our country is at its highest level in more than 11 years. At this rate, there will be nothing left to run a passenger rail service within a year,” said Harris.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said it was aware of the incidents.

Zenani said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula scheduled to brief the media about these issues today.

Pretoria News