The union accused the leadership at Prasa of dropping the ball. Recently trains from the Mabopane Station were left stranded after 400m of cable were stolen overnight.
At the Dewildt Station 330m of cable was stolen.
According to the union, Prasa assured it that there was an interim arrangement for the deployment of 3 100 officers of the police’s rapid rail unit to protect commuters, employees and assets.
“We have repeatedly warned Prasa that the decision to terminate contracts exposed staff and commuters and its assets, as the SAPS have never in the past come to the party.