Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane’s administration has received a tongue-lashing from Members of Parliament for failing to improve the quality of water in Hammanskraal. Members of the portfolio committee on human settlements, water and sanitation visited the area to check if there had been any progress in dealing with challenges related to water quality. The committee was unimpressed that the City manager has simply signed a memorandum of understanding with Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (Erwat) to assist with the operation of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant. Committee chairperson Machwene Semenya said: “It is unacceptable that five months after the committee’s visit there was only movement on the memorandum of understanding. While we are cognisant of the laborious bureaucratic process within local government, it remains unacceptable that the intervention process is moving at a snail’s pace.” She said the slow process in fixing the problem undermined the objective of finding a solution to the challenges of supplying the people of Hammanskraal with quality drinking water. The committee was told that a contract to start with phase one of the expansion of the Rooiwal treatment plant has been cancelled, despite being signed off in October last year. However, the contractor that was initially appointed by the bid evaluation committee was deemed incapable of doing the work. “While we welcome the fact that the City of Tshwane acted swiftly to cancel a contract with a contractor that is unable to deliver on work to limit substandard work, it is of concern that the bid evaluation committee was unable to detect deficiencies at evaluation stage. A thorough investigation must be done with adequate consequence management at the completion of the investigation,” she said.

The committee wanted to see the problems resolved. “This will include finalising the service level agreement with Erwat and Magalies Water, using the reprioritised Urban Settlement Development Grant to deliver infrastructure development programmes, and strengthening monitoring and evaluation to ensure value for money for any investment made,” she said.

The City has been using water tankers to provide residents with drinking water. “There is an urgent need to implement infrastructure programmes to limit overreliance on tankers that are not sustainable and are expensive,” Semenya said.

Both Tshwane and the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation were instructed to provide the committee with quarterly reports on the intervention to ensure effective monitoring.

The City’s Utility Services MMC, Abel Tau, said it was not true that nothing was done to alleviate the water situation in Hammanskraal. A lot of background work was done, which included dealing with sludge in the treatment plant.

Tau said the City had been preoccupied with the procurement of the contract to expand the plant, saying the process took time.

