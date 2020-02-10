Members of the portfolio committee on human settlements, water and sanitation visited the area to check if there had been any progress in dealing with challenges related to water quality. The committee was unimpressed that the City manager has simply signed a memorandum of understanding with Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (Erwat) to assist with the operation of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Committee chairperson Machwene Semenya said: “It is unacceptable that five months after the committee’s visit there was only movement on the memorandum of understanding. While we are cognisant of the laborious bureaucratic process within local government, it remains unacceptable that the intervention process is moving at a snail’s pace.”
She said the slow process in fixing the problem undermined the objective of finding a solution to the challenges of supplying the people of Hammanskraal with quality drinking water.
The committee was told that a contract to start with phase one of the expansion of the Rooiwal treatment plant has been cancelled, despite being signed off in October last year. However, the contractor that was initially appointed by the bid evaluation committee was deemed incapable of doing the work. “While we welcome the fact that the City of Tshwane acted swiftly to cancel a contract with a contractor that is unable to deliver on work to limit substandard work, it is of concern that the bid evaluation committee was unable to detect deficiencies at evaluation stage. A thorough investigation must be done with adequate consequence management at the completion of the investigation,” she said.