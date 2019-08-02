The family of the late Sello Matawela outside the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court yesterday. Mahlatsi Dibakwane

Pretoria - The family of a Winterveld man who was shot following an argument yesterday pleaded for the murder case to be moved from the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court to another area. Family spokesperson Elijah Matawela said their patience had run out and they wanted justice to prevail.

He said they were unhappy with the countless postponements to allow for further investigations at the Ga-Rankuwa court.

Sello Matawela, 37, was shot four times in the stomach at close range after an argument during an event in Mabopane in June last year.

He was rushed to Odi District Hospital and immediately transferred to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries. A day after the funeral, his mother also died.

The accused is out on bail and appeared yet again yesterday on a charge of murder.

The magistrate explained the seriousness of the charge.

“We take murder as a serious offence and the person found guilty of such an act can be locked away for life.

“But during the course of the trial the charge can be reduced to murder without an intention to kill.”

Matawela afterwards told the Pretoria News that the court granted bail to a person who did not deserve it.

He claimed the accused threatened a witness and things like these were making it hard for them to find closure.

According to the family, a witness told them the accused threatened witnesses on the scene, saying he would kill them if they told the police what had happened.

“We have lost trust in the justice system, particularly at Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court. And in order to have a fair trial we wish the case could be transferred to Pretoria North or Pretoria Central.

“We have been here more than 18 times for bail application. It has been a long journey that has caused the family a great deal of pain,” he said.

The deceased's sister Boitumelo Matawela said she was not pleased that yet again another postponement had been made by the same court.

Remembering her brother, she said: “We thought he would recover after we took him to the hospital because he could talk, but doctors only took out three bullets from his stomach; one was left and an operation was conducted.

“That operation led to his health deteriorating. He told us who shot him and that he closed his eyes to let the killer think he had died. He said the way the suspect shot at him, it was obvious he wanted him dead.”

The case was postponed to September 5 for further investigations.

