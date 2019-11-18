Crying foul after Mamelodi shacks torn down, goods seized









METRO Police offices and Colt Protection Force are in trouble following a forced eviction at Kopanong in Mamelodi. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - About 120 people in Kopanong, Mamelodi, have been left destitute after a private security firm and the Tshwane Metro Police demolished their shacks and took their possessions. Residents said these included the children’s school books and uniforms. Several children returned from school to find they had nothing left, members of the community said in court papers. The community leaders, with the help of Lawyers for Human Rights, will turn to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on November 26 for an urgent order that the City and Colt Protection Force be interdicted from evicting them without a court order. The group, made up of children and the elderly, also want the officials to be interdicted from intimidating and assaulting them.

They want the metro police to immediately provide them with emergency temporary shelter and pay R4 500 damages to each of the families whose goods were taken.

The families said it was a “brutal” eviction without a court order, and they were left helpless while their shacks were being demolished.

Their goods such as food, clothes and cooking utensils, along with the children’s school books, were loaded on a truck and driven away, they said.

Lerato Kgabe, one of the community leaders, said in his affidavit that about 52 homes were demolished, leaving more than 120 people homeless.

Metro police and the security firm arrived early on October 28.

He explained that a year ago he and other families moved onto the vacant City property in Kopanong.

“We were all impoverished people who had previously been renting or squatting in the surrounding areas and could not afford alternative accommodation.”

Over the months about 300 people settled there.

He said they stayed there undisturbed until October 17 when members of the security firm handed over a notice that they had to move. The company said they acted on the instruction of the City.

They returned about 10 days later accompanied by City police officers. Kgabe said many of the officers were armed and had demolition equipment.

He said the eviction was inhumane and particularly traumatic for the women and children.

Some children returned from school to find their homes demolished. Among the goods carted off were some of their IDs.

Having no refuge, Kgabe said they were forced to seek shelter with friends and neighbours. Some tried to salvage some of the material among the rubble to rebuild their shacks.

Lawyers for Human Rights wrote a letter to the City asking it to provide the group with alternative accommodation and pay them for their lost and damaged goods, but received no response.

Kgabe said that in terms of the law, their eviction was unlawful as the City did not have an eviction order from the court. He also said the “malicious destruction” of their homes violated their constitutional rights.

Worst of all, he said, was that they now had to live without any shelter. Neither the City nor the security company have filed their answering papers.

Pretoria News