CSIR centre to hasten coronavirus data analysis

Pretoria - Real-time data on the spread of the Covid-19 countrywide will now be available and analysed through the information centre. The centre, an initiative of the departments of Health as well as Science and Innovation and CSIR, provides near real-time analytic and dashboards on the coronavirus outbreak per province, district, municipality and ward. Housed in a secure facility at the CSIR, it provides a central situational awareness platform designed to give a single view of the reality of the spread of the coronavirus across the country. The Covid-19 Information Centre is one of a number of projects the Department of Science and Innovation is working on in support of the government’s response to the pandemic. Among the centre’s capabilities is an app, mobile visualisation platform used by community health workers to record screening data and symptoms in the field and transmit the information to the centre.

The app enables a near-live display of the results of the work being conducted by the government’s Household Screening and Testing Programme.

The data and insights generated by the centre provide significant input for decision-making by the National Command Council on Covid-19, chaired by the president.

During a visit to the centre, President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the work being done at the centre, “as it produces detailed information not only on the spread of the virus but also on the availability of hospitals, hotels, lodges, boarding houses at schools, etc, that can be used in the fight against the pandemic.”

Ramaphosa thanked the data analysts and other workers, who have been working up to 16 hours a day to collect data, as the country’s unsung heroes in the fight against Covid-19.

He also welcomed the involvement of Vodacom, which donated 20000 mobile devices to be used by the community health workers deployed to conduct the household screening for the virus.

The devices assist in digitising the screen time data which is used for real-time reporting.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande also praised the CSIR for the work it was doing on the data platform.

“These are important investments that the department has been making over a number of years to ensure that we have an innovation-enabled developmental state,” he said.



