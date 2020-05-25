Cuban doctors in Tshwane to help fight coronavirus

Pretoria - The Cuban doctors welcomed to the City of Tshwane by Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku will be used at local facilities. Spokesperson for the provincial Department of Health Kwara Kekana said the doctors would report to the district office, but travel to healthcare facilities that need their expertise to help combat the spread of the coronavirus and save patients. He said this included Covid-19 dedicated hospitals like Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the Tshwane District Hospital. Masuku welcomed the Cuban Medical Brigade - who have been deployed to Gauteng by the National Department of Health - at the Burgers Park Hotel. The doctors, including community health and infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists, statisticians and medical technologists join local medical practitioners in Tshwane.

The City now has one biostatistician, one health technologist and three of the 17 family physicians deployed across the country. Two health technologists remained at head office.

Kekana said there were three epidemiologists who’ll be helping across all provincial districts in occupational health and safety, public health, and the war rooms.

Masuku said: “The primary health care centred approach that is the pillar on which the Cuban health system stands is one that we believe would be best suitable for the transformation of our own health system.

“While we recognize that the health profile of Cuba and that of South Africa differ, with ours confronted with among other things a quadruple burden of disease, we also know that strengthening primary health and increasing health promotion is important for health transformation and improving health outcomes.

“This exchange is therefore an important opportunity for us to share knowledge and experiences, but also moments of joy, laughter and friendship.

“In the time that you will spend in Gauteng, we hope that you will also be open to learning a bit about our culture and way of life. Of course, the context is one that is unfriendly, even with this being so, South Africa remains a friendly nation which we want you to feel and be at home in.”

He said the department was pleased to join hands with the Cubans as we overcome the war that has been waged by this pandemic.

“Your contributions to countries like Italy over the past few months have been notable, encouraging and give us hope that while there is a long way ahead, standing together we can overcome,” he added.

