POLICE Minister Bheki Cele, centre, MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi, right, and MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane inspect the damage caused by burglars at Kutumela Molefi Primary School in Mamelodi. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

WHEN police made a breakthrough with the arrest of two suspects at the crime-riddled Kutumela Molefi Primary School, staff and the community said it was a façade. The police arrested two suspects, both employed at the school, saying suspected stolen property was found in their possession.

Teachers at the school claim police didn’t make a breakthrough because the suspects were merely food handlers. According to them, the two often took food home from the school.

“We are not surprised police found food that belongs to the school at their (suspects’) houses. It was left-over food, and we all know they take it home,” said a teacher.

Principal Alfred Moemise and teachers said they were shocked at the apparently misleading reports.

“We spoke at length about this and feel it doesn’t make sense,” said Moemise.

He said police were projecting the wrong information to society and the media at large. “These are not the people who broke into our school more than 10 times; they are food handlers who take leftovers home.

"The real culprits who took the computers and other equipment are still lurking around.”

But SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, said they made a breakthrough.

“The two, who are both employed at the school, were arrested on Friday at their homes in Lethabong.

"They were found in possession of suspected stolen property,” Peters said.

Peters added the arrests followed a high-level investigation overseen by Tshwane district commissioner, Major-General Daniel Mthombeni.

Last month, Police Minister General Bheki Cele and MECs for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, and Education, Panyaza Lesufi, visited following the spate of crime at the school.

Cele vowed to stop the burglaries at the school.

The school, on the outskirts of the metro, has been hit 10 times since it was established. This year alone, the school suffered four break-ins.

Cele said they would introduce a high-density stabilisation intervention.

Peters said a high-level investigation overseen by Mthombeni was launched and was now yielding positive results.

“Crimes at schools are afforded priority attention, in line with the South African Police Service’s commitment to prioritise cases against women, children and other vulnerable groups,” said Peters.

Lesufi’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, confirmed the department knew of the arrests. “We can confirm the contracts of the food handlers have expired and they are no longer employed at Kutumela Molefi.”

During the last break-in, thieves made off with three large gas cylinders, a deep freeze and wooden doors from the storeroom.

The burglars previously targeted computers and printers in the administration block and food meant for the feeding programme.