Cutting-edge judgment in medical case









File picture: Pexels Pretoria - The High Court has reached a groundbreaking judgment for payment-in-kind for future medical needs in cases where doctors and other medical staff at state facilities have been found to have caused damage by their negligence. As things stood in the past, if a court found that the MEC for Health - representing the provincial health authorities - was liable for damages suffered by a patient due to the negligence of hospital staff, the claimant could be awarded a lump sum as part of the compensation to them or their family for envisaged future medical expenses. But Judge Raylene Keightley recently ruled that, rather than this agreement, a court could order that a designated state hospital or facility be instructed to take care of the injured patient’s medical needs in future, thus sparing vast amounts of money. The judge ordered that the common law must be developed to permit a court to consider an order of compensation in kind in appropriate cases. An example is where a child suffers from cerebral palsy as a result of negligence committed in a public hospital at the time of their birth. “It is in the wider interest of justice to develop the common law to permit courts, in cases like this, to make orders for payment-in-kind, as opposed to being restricted to deciding on a monetary award as compensation for future medical expenses,” she said.

The judgment, delivered in the Johannesburg High Court, was sparked by the multi-million claim instituted by the mother of a child who is now 11 and has cerebral palsy due to the negligence of state hospital staff during birth.

The Gauteng MEC for health admitted liability and the need to pay damages. But the MEC asked for the common law to be developed to allow for alternative compensation; in this case that the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) render all future medical care for the child known as K. It was argued that this hospital was geared up to render these services and on the same level as any private hospital would.

According to the MEC, it would make more sense to substitute the money award K’s mother would receive for future medical expenses to spend at a private hospital, with the care for the child at this state hospital.

He said the public health system should not be ordered to pay damages based on the costs of the services in the private health care sector, where the public health system can render the same services.

Judge Keightley said judges in this division are accustomed to preside over these tragic matters where children are born with cerebral palsy, due to the state’s negligence.

“There is a double tragedy inherent in matters of this nature. Not

only are the disabled child and her family deeply affected, but so is

the public healthcare system.”

She said the state often faced claims in excess of R20million, which must be paid from the public healthcare purse.

K’s mother opposed the MEC’s application and asked that she be paid a lump sum, as calculated by the experts, to take her child to a private hospital in future. The MEC, on the other hand, said K would be regarded as a special patient at the CMJAH and she would receive all the therapies and other interventions which were recommended by the health experts.

Several experts testified in K’s case and hailed the services at CMJAH and said the hospital was well equipped to cater for the child’s severe condition.

The judge said the increase in payments for medico-legal claims meant that money has to be diverted away from the already cash-strapped public healthcare system.

Pretoria News