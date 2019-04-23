Andrew Randall

Pretoria - Despite appeals by the widow of killed Centurion cyclist Andrew Randall and the police to the driver of a white Toyota Tazz that ploughed into cyclists to come forth, he is still on the run.



Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele on Tuesday morning told the Pretoria News that cases of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving were being investigated. He said the driver had still not handed himself over to the police.

“Not yet, we are following the information, we are investigating cases of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving,” he said.

Randall and several other cyclists were hit while they were training on the R56 and M26 at 5.37am on Good Friday.

The driver abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

Pictures from the scene show that a grille was detached from the car and its windscreen badly damaged.

The car was found a short distance away against the road barrier.

The father of a 16-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter was declared dead at the scene.

Four of his cycling mates sustained moderate to serious injuries, while others escaped with minor injuries.

Randall is believed to have been cycling at the back when the tragedy happened.

Randall’s wife Tracy, appealed to the driver to hand himself over to the police.

“It’s just devastating and if I could just find closure as soon as possible so that we can continue with our lives, because we won’t be able to put anything behind us. We won’t be able to forget Andrew, " she said.

As she continued to pour her heart out, she revealed that their wedding anniversary was a week away.

“We were married on April 27, and that’s a week from today, and I can’t say happy anniversary to my husband.

"I just request motorists out there to have respect for cyclists and I request all cyclists and joggers to also have respect for vehicles.”

Pretoria News