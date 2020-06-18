Cyril Ramaphosa says Covid-19 war is 'in your hands'

Pretoria - Restaurants are among the sectors that can reopen for sit-down meals in accordance with the changes to level 3 regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last night. He said personal care services, including hairdressers, may also resume operations. Other sectors reopening are conferences for work purposes, commercially licensed accommodation - but not home sharing services - as well as cinemas, theatres and casinos. However, these too will be with limited capacity. Ramaphosa had good news for sports fanatics, announcing that non-contact sports, including tennis and golf, may resume. Contact sports will be allowed only for training and modified activities with restricted use of facilities. He said in each instance, specific and stringent safety requirements had been agreed on and would need to be put in place before a business could reopen. Strict protocols would have to be adhered to for businesses to remain open. Announcements would be made in due course to detail these measures and indicate the date from which these activities would be permitted, Ramaphosa said.

He reiterated that the coronavirus pandemic was not only a global health crisis, but a global economic crisis of ever-increasing proportion. No country, no industry and no person was unaffected, he told the nation.

“... these businesses have not yet been able to reopen under current restrictions,” he said.

Ramaphosa said they included large companies with many thousands of employees and many more smaller companies with just a handful of staff. He said altogether, these industries employed over 500000 people before the lockdown.

He said this meant there were businesses that had not earned any revenue and individuals who had not had any income for over 80 days. “Even with the measures we put in place to support companies, employees and poor households as part of the R500billion relief package, there is a limit as to how long these businesses can be closed,” said Ramaphosa.

“When I announced that the country would be moving to alert level 3 from June 1, I said that we would be giving consideration to reopening other sectors of the economy if the necessary safety precautions could be put in place and maintained. Following further discussions with industry representatives on stringent prevention protocols, and after advice from scientists and consultation with premiers, the Cabinet has decided to ease restrictions on certain other economic activities.”

Ramaphosa said the task of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic was like running a marathon race and not a sprint and “we have therefore had to shape our response according to that reality”.

“Over the last few weeks, the number of infections has been rising rapidly. Nearly a third of all confirmed cases have been recorded in the last week alone and more than half of all confirmed cases have been recorded over the last two weeks For many of us, what was once a distant disease is now coming much closer.

“More and more of us now know someone who is infected, whether at work or school or in our church, mosque, temple or synagogue. It may be one of our friends or a member of our family. Many of you are concerned about the increase in infections and anxious for the safety and well-being of your loved ones.

“You are worried about the possibility of getting infected yourself, in a taxi or on a bus, at work or at the shops, at school or university, visiting a clinic or hospital. These concerns are understandable and reasonable because as the country gradually opens up, as we resume more activities the risk of infection inevitably increases. Yet, even though the risk of infection is greater it is by no means inevitable.”

The president said through behaviour as individuals, South Africans could reduce the likelihood they would get infected or infect others. “Studies show that wearing a cloth mask or similar piece of clothing that covers both your nose and mouth at all times when one is in public is one of those measures that reduce the rate of transmission of the virus.

“There are, however, some South Africans who have not yet taken up the practice of wearing masks. Let us make sure that we do not share masks and that we wash our masks thoroughly in soap and water after each use. We should also keep in mind that social distancing is still one of the most effective ways of reducing the spread of the virus.”

He highlighted the move to alert level 3 “It is about each of us taking personal responsibility The power to defeat coronavirus is in our hands.”

Pretoria News