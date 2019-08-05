MINISTER in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu receives the Newsmaker of the Year award on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa. He is flanked by National Press Club chairperson Ntando Makhubu and Freedom Park chief executive Jane Mufamadi.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has called on traditional media houses to support government plans to strengthen community media to add diversity and a plurality of voices in South Africa. Speaking at the National Press Club Newsmaker of the Year event in Pretoria on Friday evening, he said there had been significant transformation of the media over the past 25 years, especially in terms of broadcast media, with more than 200 licensed community radio stations and six community television stations.

“When reflecting on our media landscape prior to 1994, the media, like all other sectors at the time, was undemocratic, (which is) why post-1994 we had to focus on transforming the media across the value chain into a sector able to serve the democratic South Africa,” he said.

The media at the time were controlled directly by the state, by the Broeder­bond or by big white-owned groups. Since then, there has been a change in ownership of print media, the growth of community media and the advent of digital media, he told the event held at Freedom Park.

He cited Nelson Mandela who, in a speech in 1994 to the International Press Institute, said: “A critical, independent and investigative press is the lifeblood of any democracy. The press must be free from state interference, it must have the economic strength to stand up to the blandishments of government officials. It must have sufficient independence from vested interests to be bold and inquiring without fear or favour.” The National Press Club selected President Cyril Ramaphosa as its 2018 Newsmaker of the Year. Mthembu received the award on behalf of the Presidency from press club chairperson Ntando Makhubu.

Mthembu said the Presidency was encouraged by the fact that the award was made to the president based on the amount of media coverage he received over a calendar year, as well as the impact thereof.

Ramaphosa dominated news from late 2017 when he was elected president of the ANC, followed by his election as president of South Africa in February last year and his first State of the Nation Address.

During this address, he presented the concept of the “New Dawn” and invoked the legendary Hugh Masekela through his “Thuma Mina” (send me) call to all South Africans to make a positive contribution, and to government to return to the basic principles of servant leadership, Mthembu said.

Mthembu acknowledged the role of the media in sharing Ramaphosa’s message of hope.

He said the government welcomed investigative journalism, and urged media to tell the truth through accurate, factual and fair reporting.