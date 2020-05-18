DA accuses MEC Lebogang Maile of lying about Tshwane corruption, mismanagement

Pretoria - The DA has hit back at local government MEC Lebogang Maile, accusing him of lying after he claimed the Tshwane administration was riddled with corruption and financial mismanagement. Maile slated the previous DA-led administration for plunging the City into “costly and questionable legal disputes by not following proper supply chain management processes”. But that was disputed by the party’s Tshwane mayoral candidate Randall Williams, who said Maile deliberately overlooked the fact that under the DA the City’s financial situation was strong. He said the City’s sound financial position was backed by the recently released annual report for the 2018/19 financial year. “The City had increased its accumulated surplus from R25.5 billion at the end of 2018 to R27.3bn by the end of 2019. This is an increase of R1.8bn in the City’s surplus, and it speaks to the strict financial management that was implemented and the cost savings achieved during this period,” Williams said.

The DA and the Gauteng government have been embroiled in a legal wrangle over the control of political power in the metro since the latter dissolved the council, and appointed a team of 10 administrators.

On April 29 the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, overturned the decision. However, the provincial government is appealing the decision, while the DA wants the court to enforce the judgment.

Maile said the team of administrators found a municipality to be wrought with financial mismanagement and irregularities.

“This was evidenced by the fact that the municipal public accounts committee report indicated that the City of Tshwane investigated R1.7bn of R6.9bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, with no indication whatsoever of whether any of this money would ever be recovered,” he said.

Williams refuted this, saying that when the DA took over Tshwane after the 2016 municipal polls, “it was faced with having to address the high levels of irregular expenditure incurred by the previous ANC administration”.

Pretoria News