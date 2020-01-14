In December and again last week, the ANC and EFF failed in their bid to oust head of the DA-led coalition government and incumbent mayor Stevens Mokgalapa as well as speaker of council Katlego Mathebe through a motion of no-confidence.
Following the pair’s controversial axing at a December 5 council sitting, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ruled the process to pass a vote of no-confidence against them was flawed and the court set it aside. Now, the Gauteng government has joined the fray.
Gauteng Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile last week tabled the provincial cabinet intervention report for the City of Tshwane to provincial legislature speaker Ntombi Mekgwe.
In the report Maile listed a number of reasons why the provincial cabinet wants the City of Tshwane to be placed under administration in terms of Section 139 (1), read together with section 154 of the Constitution of the country.