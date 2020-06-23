DA in legal bid to block ‘unlawful’ naming of Tshwane city manager

Pretoria - The DA in Tshwane has launched a legal bid to block the imminent appointment of a city manager. On Friday the party filed an urgent application with the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, citing that the appointment would be unlawful. This is in light of the fact that the court previously put in question the term in office of administrators. This followed the recent announcement by Local Government MEC Lebogang Maile that the recruitment process for a suitable candidate was on course. Tshwane DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams cited that the appointment would be unlawful by virtue of being made by a team of administrators whose tenure in office was found to be out of keeping with the Constitution. The court questioned the constitutionality of the administrator’s stay in office beyond 90 days, which was prescribed in the Constitution.

Head administrator Mpho Nawa and his team of administrators should have exited office on June 11, but they could not because of a pending appeal case by the Gauteng government at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Williams said the appointment could cause irreparable harm to the municipality and its residents should the administrators go ahead and make it. “Any permanent appointment would in all likelihood be unlawful, and it would fall to the council to address the consequences of such an appointment once it resumes office,” Williams said.

The DA has since written to Nawa, notifying him that he could not proceed with the appointment after the court found that his tenure was overtly suspect.

The Pretoria News is aware of a separate legal challenge launched by an aggrieved candidate against the appointment of the city manager.

The candidate also wanted the process to be put on hold until the conclusion of his case at the high court.

Williams said: “The administrator, through his legal counsel, informed us over the weekend that they have agreed to put the process on hold for the interim, due to a similar process that was launched by a disgruntled candidate who was shortlisted at the end of 2019 for the position of the city manager.

“The DA is satisfied that the immediate threat has been resolved, but will continue with its application on a normal basis, with a scheduled court date on July 21.”

At the time of going to publication, Nawa could not say whether the City would oppose the application or not.

