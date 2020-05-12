DA to oppose EFF bid to appeal ruling on Tshwane council dissolution
On Friday, the EFF filed a motion of leave to appeal the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria ruling with the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The court had set aside the dissolution of the council by the provincial executive council.
DA provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty indicated that the party wanted to make sure it got its legal ducks in a row before it could file court papers. “Our attorneys are busy drafting the court papers. We will file either today (yesterday) or early tomorrow (today) morning,” he said.
Moriarty also said the DA would ramp up a legal fight against the provincial executive council under Premier David Makhura, especially after they took the ruling to the Constitutional Court for review.
Last week, MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile said the judgment created more confusion as opposed to providing greater clarity on the dynamic interplay between provincial and local government. According to him, the judgment, if left unchallenged, could curtail the powers of provincial governments to invoke any of the provisions of Section 139 (1) (c) of the Constitution, in instances where it was justifiable to do so.
On Sunday, the DA said the launching of an application to appeal by both the EFF and ANC had the effect of holding the judgment in abeyance.
Pretoria News