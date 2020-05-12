DA to oppose EFF bid to appeal ruling on Tshwane council dissolution

Pretoria - By late yesterday, DA attorneys were hard at work drafting court papers in a bid to oppose the EFF’s motion of leave to appeal the ruling on the dissolution of the City of Tshwane administration.

On Friday, the EFF filed a motion of leave to appeal the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria ruling with the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The court had set aside the dissolution of the council by the provincial executive council.

DA provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty indicated that the party wanted to make sure it got its legal ducks in a row before it could file court papers. “Our attorneys are busy drafting the court papers. We will file either today (yesterday) or early tomorrow (today) morning,” he said.

Moriarty also said the DA would ramp up a legal fight against the provincial executive council under Premier David Makhura, especially after they took the ruling to the Constitutional Court for review.