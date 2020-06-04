DA urged to help restore Tshwane and stop criticising

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa has urged the DA to stop criticising and instead work with the administrators to try and restore the city. He was responding to DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams, who had said the party had gripes that the funding of the proposed City of Tshwane budget for 2020/2021 was R1billion short. Williams said it was a massive deficit which could significantly undermine the city’s operations in the coming year. “It is critical that front-line service delivery is prioritised in the budgeting process so that the business of the city is not disrupted. “Without stringent fiscal and financial management, the current ANC-imposed administrators run the risk of leaving the city in a far worse financial position and making it the problem of the city’s incoming political leadership.”

Williams said there had been no effort to formally canvass the views of multiparty caucus members on how the budget should be implemented.

He further said the metro’s administrators were wilfully trying to put a budget together that they themselves would not be responsible for because they were only temporary and could walk away from the consequences.

“When the political leadership is restored in the city the administrators will disappear and leave residents with this poorly crafted budget.”

Williams argued that an unfunded budget would create serious problems in the future as the city would have to confront shortfalls on different projects as the financial year unfolds.

“There is a need for departments across the city to make the necessary cuts in order to stabilise the finances of the city.”

He said it was time for the enhanced roll-out of cost cutting programmes to reduce unnecessary expenditure and conserve the city’s finances.

“The city needs to preserve its revenue collection and begin rationalising where it can derive savings from areas such as its office portfolio, procurement of assets and overall staffing costs.”

“It is deeply concerning that now, in the month that it needs to be adopted, the administrators are not in a position to ensure that the budget is adequately funded and balanced.”

But Nawa said the metro was already in a catastrophic state, and it was unfounded and unfortunate for the DA to criticise and not make valid inputs as the matter was in the public domain.

“The city already has litigation to the tune of R3.5billion, just litigation. Looking at the 2019/20 budget, it is already in deficit. Anything you want to increase the budget on will open the city to future problems.”

He said there were a lot of efficiencies, and they were trying to restore the city.

“Instead of them characterising us, we are open to get views from them as well, but we cannot go into political battles; we are not a party, we are an administration. They cannot say we are not open to seeking multipolitical views.”

He also said claims to create a budget they could walk away from were a farce, and they were doing their best regardless of their temporary status in the capital.

“It is possible to get the budget adjusted, it’s true there are deficits which are historical and did not come with us in the last three months. We are open to views that seek to restore the city and not run it down.”

Pretoria News