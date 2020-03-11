DA vows to forge ahead with Tshwane council meetings

Pretoria - The DA has vowed to continue trying to host council meetings in the City of Tshwane despite failing to amass support from the ANC and EFF required to form a quorum yesterday. This was the stance pronounced by the party’s provincial leader John Moodey after the collapse of yet another council sitting yesterday at Tshwane House Council Chamber. The special council meeting, which was scheduled for the election of a new mayor, was attended by only 93 councillors. Acting speaker Zweli Khumalo said a council sitting required at least 108 councillors to be legally constituted. Most of the councillors in attendance were from the DA, with others from the FF Plus and one from the ACDP. None of the EFF and ANC councillors showed up for the meeting.

Moodey said: “We will go back to the drawing board; and in terms of the processes, the speaker should call another meeting. In the meantime, the ANC and the EFF can continue with the so-called application to try to put the City under administration.”

He shot down suggestions that the attendance by DA councillors was a futile exercise.

“When a person is in government and you have a responsibility to ensure that service delivery continues you have to convene a meeting because ultimately this is not just about the appointment and the election of the mayor.”

Moodey blamed the collapse of council on the apparent disagreement between the ANC and EFF over a mayoral candidate.

He said should both parties have reached an agreement, a sitting would have been convened to appoint a new mayor and vote out speaker Katlego Mathebe.

The meeting was also aimed at extending the contract of acting city manager Makgorometje Makgatha, which expired last month.

It was also expected to pass an adjustment budget, which was supposed to have been done on February 27.

The budget could not be passed after council collapsed following a walkout staged by ANC and EFF councillors.

Moodey said attempts to host council meetings would be used by the DA to argue a case in court regarding steps it took to save the municipality from collapsing.

“At the end of the day, when we come before a court of law the judges are going to ask: ‘What did you do to ensure that the government continues and function in accordance with the letter of the law?’.

“We will have to show that from our side we followed those rules and regulations.

“It is going to be hard for the ANC and the EFF to explain themselves out of that question,” he said.

However, ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said: “It is clear that the DA can easily call a meeting almost every day until the day the National Council of Provinces and Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma approved or declined the decision of the Gauteng provincial executive to dissolve council; the DA is allowed to call those meetings daily until then.”

Pretoria News