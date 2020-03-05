DA will legally challenge MEC Lebogang Maile if Tshwane put under administration

Pretoria - The DA will legally challenge MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile should the City of Tshwane be put under administration. Maile, pictured right, was today expected to brief the media about the leadership crisis in the metro and possible interventions. Addressing the media in Pretoria, DA leader John Steenhuisen, pictured left, said his party councillors were told by people within the ANC of the imminent move by Maile to take over the municipality in line with Section 139 of the Constitution. He said should Maile go ahead and invoke the constitutional intervention, it would be tantamount to abuse of power on his part. According to him, Section 139 was never crafted for the purpose in which Maile was “heading towards using it”.

“I want to make it very clear that we will resist the Section 139 intervention by Maile. And if we need to take that matter on review to court we will be prepared to do so,” he said.

He pointed fingers at the ANC in Tshwane for driving an agenda to render council “as dysfunctional so that Maile can intervene in the municipality”.

The section, he said, must be used when municipalities were unable to perform their functions for a variety of reasons. “Collapsing a municipality, particularly by a party, is not that reason, particularly when it is being done for an ulterior motive as is the case here”.

Steenhuisen accused the ANC of wanting to get back into power through the back door. “If you have a majority; if you want to take control of the council, bring your candidates - whether you are from the EFF or whether you are from the ANC - to the floor of council and follow the processes laid out about how we go about electing,” he said.

He expressed concerns about the impact of political instability in the metro on the residents. He said they bore the brunt of a situation “where there is no mayor, there is no city manager and there is no clear direction on the way forward”.

Tshwane was left leaderless after Stevens Mokgalapa resigned as mayor. Council also failed to renew a contract of the acting city manager Makgorometje Makgatha.

“This is obviously not a satisfactory state of affairs. There has been a great deal of frustration shared by the DA and colleagues who have been in government here and particularly what is being seen as a deliberate strategy to collapse council meeting,” Steenhuisen said.

He said the DA was prepared to go into a council meeting because it had an “excellent” mayoral candidate in Randall Williams to contest for the position.

Williams said: “Since November there has been a worrying situation developing in the City of Tshwane where the council as a whole is prevented from delivering services to the rest of Tshwane. This is a situation which is not tenable.”

He said the sole reason why the ANC and EFF continued to walk out of the council chamber was because of their hatred of speaker Katlego Mathebe. “They are not collapsing council because of maladministration or any other sound reason but for the mere fact that they dislike someone,” Williams said.

ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said it was not true that his party collapsed council because it had no capacity to collapse governance.

“The ANC as the main opposition has no capacity to collapse council meetings alone.

“The ANC has since June 2019 taken a position to call for a motion of no confidence in the speaker, among others,” he said.

He labelled Mathebe “a constitutional delinquent and a law unto herself”, adding that she must be removed from her position.

“Since 2019, the ANC has been staging walkouts in protest against the speaker and her unconstitutional decisions to deny democracy in council. Opposition parties stage walkouts when they are unhappy.”

He said the DA must take responsibility for failing to govern the City, and reiterated a proposal by the ANC to form what he called a metro unity government.

“There are seven parties in council and the ANC is proposing that the parties forward at least a representative each to form a metro unity government proportionally, so that council continue without any further hindrance,” Maepa said.

The Tshwane ecumenical leaders forum yesterday expressed unhappiness over the sad state affairs in the municipality.

The forum consisted of the Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Pretoria, Dabula Anthony Mpako; Bishop of the Anglican Church Allan Kannemeyer; the Ethiopian Episcopal Church; the Methodist Church, and representatives from other churches and faith-based formations in Tshwane.

They resolved to mobilise themselves and civil society “to reclaim our voice and to ensure accountable political and municipal leadership”.

