THE University of Pretoria rugby coach Dabeon Draghoender is a man on a mission.

THE University of Pretoria’s (Tuks) rugby coach Dabeon Draghoender is on a mission to revive the culture of the game in Eersterust. For him, it is part of the Tuks outreach programme aimed at turning around the decline of the game in that community.

No club teams are at present playing in any of the Blue Bulls leagues and at school level, there is also not much happening.

Willy Eckard (rugby organiser at Nantes Primary School) said that often they needed to resort to playing touch rugby as they did not have the proper equipment.

“Our players are just as talented as at any other school but due to a lack of opportunities they never get to fulfil their real talent. To see this happening as a coach is really disheartening.”

But last week Investec donated R45000 worth of rugby equipment to the Nantes Primary School.

There are two reasons why Draghoender is passionate about getting involved. The first has to do with when he coached the Tuks Young Guns he had to recruit from all over South Africa. “Can it indeed be that there are not enough good players in Pretoria? I believe there is a real talent in a community like Eersterust. The same goes for Mamelodi, Atteridgeville and Soshanguve.

“The challenge is just to make sure all young players get proper coaching from early on,” Draghoender said.

“From personal experience I can say that rugby is a means to change youngsters’ lives. I also come from a poor background. Rugby has certainly changed my life for the better. I want the same for the players of Eersterust.

“My goal is to have some of them playing for Tuks and maybe the Bulls in five to six years from now. The ultimate aim would be if I can get a few players to also study at Tuks.”

Draghoender said drugs and gangsterism were sad realities for any child growing up in Eersterust.

“Rugby is a way to teach the players from a young age what discipline and hard work are all about. I want the kids to dream. The bigger their dreams the better as it would mean they are laying a proper foundation for life. It is a case of a healthy body leads to a healthy mind.

“I have found that gangsters tend to be in awe of those who succeed in their community through hard work. No one willingly chooses to be a career criminal but unfortunately many are forced to do so due to a lack of any real opportunities.”

Onnyen Louw, who is an avid Bryan Habana supporter, thanked Investec for helping them out with equipment. “Rugby is everything to me. I can’t live without rugby. Now thanks to Investec we are getting the opportunity to play real rugby, and that is exciting.” African News Agency (ANA)