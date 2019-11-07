Dad held after 3-year-old son's body found dumped in veld









THE mother shows a cellphone picture of her 3-year-old son Mogau Dube, who was killed last Thursday. In the background is the child's grandmother Betty Dube. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The father who has been linked to the stabbing of his son with a screwdriver allegedly dumped his body in the veld. The body of Mogau Dube, 3, was discovered near Bremer Street informal settlement last week, close to where he lived. His mother, from Ga-Rankuwa, has claimed her estranged husband had said he would kill the child. However, his family had not taken any action after the threat. The man has now been detained by the Hercules SAPS and is due to appear in court soon. The Pretoria News has withheld the name of the mother and father until the man has appeared in court. She said she had last seen her son two months before his death; she had not been living with him due to family disputes.

She claimed her estranged husband was controlling towards her and often showed signs of violence. He had often threatened to kill her if she left their marriage, she alleged.

However, at no stage did he threaten to kill the child.

Her last interaction with the child was a few weeks back when they spoke on the phone, she said.

She found out about her child’s death via WhatsApp. The family had not told her about it.

“My friend spoke to me on WhatsApp in the afternoon that she had heard some news involving my son and estranged husband, but couldn’t break the news. I then received a phone call later in the evening from a woman saying my son’s body was found in the veld and that he had been stabbed by his father.”

She said their relationship was not always good, which led to their separation in August.

They had been together for six years. but only married in 2017.

Her husband’s family took their child to stay with them after the separation, she said.

She had not seen her son’s body as there were conflicts about who and where he should be buried. However, she went to Home Affairs on Wednesday to obtain her marriage certificate in order to be allowed to bury her son.

“I still don’t know where my son’s body was buried.”

The child’s maternal grandmother, Betty Dube, said she had warned the mother numerous times to go to the family and take the child. “I suggested it so many times because my instincts always told me that man was up to no good,” she said.

She also said the family feared for their lives as the suspect allegedly threatened to kill them if he was released from custody.

They tried obtaining a restraining order against the family and the suspect, but were told they could only do so after the burial.

Recalling the fateful day, the family said they were called at about 3.30pm by a person who said the man had taken the boy into the veld.

It is alleged that he returned a while later and sat down on a chair, emotionless, his hands and clothes covered in blood. A search in the veld area began and the body of the child was found less than 30 minutes later.

