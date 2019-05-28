Uyajola9 host Jub Jub. Picture: Jub Jub Maarohanye

Pretoria - The debut episode of Uyajola 9/9 at the weekend unearthed dark secrets, much to the amazement and horror of viewers. The reality show, hosted by rapper Molemo Maarohanye, known as Jub Jub, finally premiered on a dramatic note on Sunday. It had chaotic scenes, fist fights and resentment, thus living up to the expectations. It airs every Sunday on DStv’s Moja Love.

The hour-long show took the viewers through two dramatic episodes, making it top the trend list on Twitter within minutes of airing.

Breaking the ice was an episode of a young pregnant woman who suspected her boyfriend was cheating on her. Her instincts were right, and what was worse was the boyfriend was having an affair with her younger sister. The crew confronted the cheating duo at a restaurant. A fight ensued and the girlfriend decided she did not want the child she was carrying.

In the second segment, a man suspected his street vendor wife of cheating.

While the wife travelled a lot selling atchar, the husband raised concerns that she had been spending a lot of time in the evening away from home, returning late. He hit the ceiling when he found his wife in another house in his own street, and the wife revealed that their first-born child was not the husband’s, but had been fathered by the man with whom she was found.

On Twitter @PhakoePhaks wrote: “Women are serial cheaters.”

The rapper also received praises for his presenting skills and trying to put South Africa in order.

@PMDurLady: “I’m just impressed at how this show is so real. He even calls you later and checks if you are still alive. Hands off Jub Jub.

