Pretoria - DA Gauteng leader John Moodey has refused to speculate on whether the party was likely to be put out of power in the City of Tshwane should the ANC and the EFF table new motions of no confidence against mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
He, however, cautioned that anything could happen in politics and that the party was likely to accept any outcome.
"I am not going to speculate but what we have always done was to ensure that we have political stability to give the people of Tshwane, Johannesburg and anywhere else peace of mind.
"What happens in Tshwane and Joburg has an impact on what happens upon the country as a whole because it speaks to political stability," he said.
Moodey was speaking to journalists in Johannesburg on Monday about the state of affairs in Tshwane in the wake of the volatile political situation, which saw Mokgalapa taking leave in December.