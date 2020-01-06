DA's John Moodey refuses to speculate on party losing power in Tshwane









Acting Tshwane mayor Able Tau and DA Gauteng leader John Moodey. Picture: John Vaaler Pretoria - DA Gauteng leader John Moodey has refused to speculate on whether the party was likely to be put out of power in the City of Tshwane should the ANC and the EFF table new motions of no confidence against mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. He, however, cautioned that anything could happen in politics and that the party was likely to accept any outcome. "I am not going to speculate but what we have always done was to ensure that we have political stability to give the people of Tshwane, Johannesburg and anywhere else peace of mind. "What happens in Tshwane and Joburg has an impact on what happens upon the country as a whole because it speaks to political stability," he said. Moodey was speaking to journalists in Johannesburg on Monday about the state of affairs in Tshwane in the wake of the volatile political situation, which saw Mokgalapa taking leave in December.

Mokgalapa has been on leave following allegations implicating him and the former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge in a sex scandal.

The allegations were captured in a widely-circulated audio recording on social media in November.

Senkubuge has since resigned.

Moodey said Mokgalapa requested an extension of one week for his leave, adding that his fate as the political head of the City would be decided in two weeks by the DA's Federal Council.

He said that apart from the probe by the DA there was an internal disciplinary process undertaken by the council's rules and ethics committee into Mokgalapa's conduct.

Moodey said he would on Tuesday meet with council Speaker Katlego Mathebe to receive feedback on the committee's investigation.

He also shed light on the court action by the DA to challenge the legality of the resolutions to remove Mokgalapa and Mathebe on December 4.

According to him, the interim court order to suspend the resolutions remained in force pending the hearing of the case.

He lashed out at the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile for his intention to put Tshwane under administration, saying it was a "blatant lie" that the metro was under administration.

"Tshwane is not under administration and it is a very long way to go to be under administration," he said.

In December Maile expressed an intention to put Tshwane under administration, citing poor service delivery and maladministration.

