DA's urgent plea to NCOP to not be put under administration

Pretoria - The DA in Tshwane yesterday pleaded with the National Council of Province (NCOP) not to endorse a decision taken by the provincial government to put the metro under administration. This was during a meeting at Tshwane House convened by parliamentarians. They had embarked on an investigation following an announcement by Premier David Makhura to dissolve council and put the municipality under administration. The meeting was attended by MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile, representatives of political parties in council and members of the South African Municipal Workers Union. Chairperson China Dodovu said: “We are here to conduct an investigation in terms of the Constitution. The Constitution compels the NCOP to make a decision on the municipality when a province has made a decision to put the municipality under administration.” He said the NCOP was expected to make its decision by Friday on whether it supported the decision to put Tshwane under administration.

Speaking on behalf of the DA, mayoral candidate Randall Williams asked the NCOP to reject the decision to take over the City’s administration because it didn’t have “any basis in the law”.

He told members the intention by the provincial government to run the metro was politically motivated.

He said the water problem in Hammanskraal, which was one of the reasons cited by Maile for intervening in Tshwane, started during the era of ANC-led administration.

According to him, the problem was identified in 2006 as being due to the breakdown of equipment at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works.

Williams said the provincial government could not attend to the problems then because the ANC was still in charge.

He believed Maile’s intervention signalled an abuse of power on his part. “This is why we have approached the high court to prevent this abuse of power,” Williams said.

This was in reference to an urgent court application the DA made at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, last week in a bid to stop the provincial government from invoking Section 139 (1) (c) of the Constitution, which effectively dissolves council and take away the metro’s administrative powers.

Williams said for the past three years the municipality had received unqualified audit findings from the auditor-general. “We don’t owe a single creditor any money.”

He refuted the assertion that the City previously lost any grants, which were taken by the National Treasury.

Earlier on Maile said problems in Tshwane started in 2016 with the metro beset by a number of challenges ranging from allegations of corruption and constant walkouts from council meetings.

He said his predecessors made efforts to engage with the municipal executive regarding those challenges.

Maile lamented the fact that Tshwane was the only municipality in the country that didn’t have ward committees.

Other problems in the City related to poor water quality in Hammanskraal, non-collection of rubbish, potholes and faulty robots. “We have had several meetings with the former mayor and agreed on how this issue need to be addressed,” Maile said.

Regarding the decision to place the metro under administration, he said: “We met communities last week and all of them agreed with us overwhelmingly that we are correct.”

He said his office received numerous complaints from the EFF and ANC regarding the conduct of speaker Katlego Mathebe in council.

Maile said Mathebe had refused to meet him, saying she was busy.

He said an independent investigation was carried out into Mathebe’s conduct and a report was expected to be released today.

Maile expressed worries that the recent failure by the municipality to pass the adjustment budget would mean that workers might not receive their salaries in June.

ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa rejected the claim water problems in Hammanskraal were politicised, saying the issue was a human rights one. EFF regional leader Moafrika Mabogwana said his party wanted the DA to leave office because of dirty water in Hammanskraal. His party wouldn’t go to council even if the decision to put the metro under administration was overturned by a court. The hearing continues today.

Pretoria News