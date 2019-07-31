Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery. Thobile Mathonsi (ANA)

Pretoria - The government was now in a better position to confirm and be certain of the number of identified victims of trafficking in persons with its new data collection system, Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services John Jeffery said yesterday. Delivering the keynote address at the National Workshop on Trafficking in Persons in Pretoria, he said the new data collection system would also confirm the number of victims receiving services from government-established shelters.

It would also reveal the number of convictions and pending cases in the criminal justice system. The event was convened to commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Jeffery said data collection was important because it highlighted the services available to victims of human trafficking.

The aim of the workshop was to support the government’s efforts to collect data on trafficking in persons at country level in a co-ordinated manner in order to understand the nature and extent of the crime.

Jeffery said the clandestine nature of trafficking in humans networks, victims’ reluctance to report crimes to authorities, difficulties in identifying victims and the sensitive notion of trafficking in persons-related crimes such as rape and forced prostitution presented a real challenge for reliable data collection.

In the absence of reliable data, it was extremely difficult for the government to take appropriate decisions because it did not have certainty whether incidents of trafficking in persons had increased or decreased and whether the current justice responses were being effective.

“We have figures and trends at our disposal today because we have data. We have the data because of data collection tools. These data collection tools make it possible to get a more complete picture of who the victims are, where they come from, where they are being trafficked to and for what purpose. “In short, if we don’t have the data, we cannot fight the crime.”

They wanted people to report human trafficking, any allegations, evidence or stories to law enforcement officials, “at the nearest police station, or go to local NGO support bodies to get assistance”, he said.

