Victor Mabunda’s widow Velaphi Mabunda and her sister Phoebe Tlhaku at a previous court hearing. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - The National Prosecuting Authority is finally ready to put on trial two prison warders and their former inmate for allegedly assassinating judge Victor Mabunda in his Bronkhorstspruit driveway in January 2018. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, will hear the trial of warders Thomo Ngoato, Paulos Fourie and the third accused, Thato Maringa, between March 18 and 28. The trial was supposed to start on February 25 but it was postponed due to the unavailability of some lawyers.

The police completed investigations into the case although they are still on the hunt for a fourth suspect who is believed to have pulled the trigger.

Investigations revealed that Ngoato and Fourie used to guard their co-accused, Maringa, at the Baviaanspoort Correctional Service Centre.

It’s believed they conspired to murder Mabunda who was about to give his judgment in a case against Ngoato. Ngoato was also on trial for allegedly selling dagga to inmates at the prison.

The Mabunda family has been following the case seeking justice for the father of two boys and one girl.

His widow, Velaphi Mabunda, would come to court dressed in black as she was still mourning her husband. She once said it was always a painful experience to sit right behind the trio who didn’t even look behind them when they were in the dock.

Family spokesperson and Mabunda’s younger brother, Chris Mabunda, said the family was happy that the trial is about to start. They were looking forward to seeing justice being served and the trio convicted for life.

“December and Christmas was the first one without Mabunda and it felt so strange and just not normal. It was as if he visited somewhere and he would come back to everyone. It was definitely tough.

“We have been following this case for a while and we cannot wait to hear what will be revealed because we also have a lot of unanswered questions. We are still hurting because you can’t get used to death. That’s why we want these three on trial while the police continue searching for the fourth suspect.”

NPA Chief prosecutor in Tshwane, Matric Luphondo, said the case was already moved and handled by another department for high court proceedings.

Pretoria News