A file picture of Denzil Jafta, father of the late Dean Jafta, expressing his sadness. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - Dean Jafta, 20, whose body was only identified more than a year after he went missing from his parents’ home in Eersterust, was shot eight times, execution style, in the back of his neck. This is according to Warrant Officer Abraham Heyns, who took over the case after Jafta went missing. The police could not provide answers to his worried father Denzil Jafta.

The family searched from the time he went missing in May 2017. They had no idea that his body had been recovered in Midrand shortly after his disappearance and had been buried as an unknown person.

Heyns tried to unravel what had happened to give the family answer.

He took the stand yesterday in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, at the murder trial of Mark Billy Booysen, 29.

Booysen is also facing another murder charge, together with three accused relating to the death of 43-year-old Ulrich Heugh.

Heugh was shot about four months after Jafta, with the same firearm.

Booysen pleaded not guilty to the murders, and chose to remain silent regarding his defence.

Heyns testified that he initially investigated the case of Jafta’s disappearance when the police team working on the case could not provide answers more than a year after he went missing.

He obtained Jafta’s cellphone records which showed his last activity was at a quarry in Midrand on the day of his disappearance. His phone had been switched off at 6.05pm.

Heyns went through police dockets and discovered that there had been a murder in the area around the time Jafta disappeared. He looked at the pictures and saw this person was shot eight times in the back of the head..

The police noted that the person was never identified, but Heyns noticed he wore the same clothes as Jafta the day of his disappearance.

He established from the morgue that this person had meanwhile been buried as a pauper. The body was exhumed and DNA tests established that it was indeed Jafta. Heyns also had the fingerprints confirmed.

Heyns testified that there were several other blunders from the police on the docket.

