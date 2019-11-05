Death of five Soshanguve kids by falling light recalled









The high-mast light in Soshanguve where the lighting ring fell and killed five children. Picture: Bongani Shilubane / ANA Pretoria - Yesterday two years ago, five children ranging in age between five and 11 died while playing in Soshanguve, when a faulty floodlight came tumbling down on them. The incident caused shock waves at the time, and emotions ran high when the five small coffins were lowered into the ground a week later. No parent should bury their child. No child should die due to the negligence of anyone, let alone that of the authorities who have the means to prevent this. Fanie Baloyi was 11 when he died alongside his friends and neighbourhood children, Maikano Mmenu, 12, Boitshoko Bobape, 11, Lethabo Matibako, 9, and Dimpho Bopape, 5, on November 4, 2017. The case of Fanie was the first to be settled between the City and his family, with the City agreeing to pay them R700000 in damages.

The other four children’s families are still waiting for the outcome of their claims. The damages is small comfort, as it can never compensate them for their loss. But at least the money will assist the families in making their lives a little easier.

These deaths could have been prevented. Hardly a day goes by in our courts where judges order some or other department to pay damages due to negligence.

As the Baloyi family’s attorney in this case said, the improper implementation of infrastructure by municipalities has placed immense strain on communities, resulting in unnecessary deaths and injuries, which could have been prevented.

Fanie’s mother Georgina said the community had for years been complaining about the dangerous and faulty high-mast light.

The City admitted that it was in control and responsible for the construction, maintenance and safety of the light. It also admitted that the high-mast light’s mechanism and structure was damaged.

The problem was blamed on vandalism and shoddy workmanship. This is probably true, but it does not absolve them from blame.

In another case heard last week, the police were held 100% liable for the damages suffered by a child who was shot in the face with a rubber bullet. Nkosinathi Gama, 3, was playing with his friends when the police fired at protesters, without checking if it was safe to do so.

His mother wants R500000 from the police (the taxpayer).

In another recent case the Gauteng education department had to dig deep into its pocket to pay R2.9million to the family of teenager Aisha Segole, who lost an eye when a broken door handle at a Mamelodi school stuck in her eye. The department is responsible for keeping the school safe.

And who can forget the heart-rending story of 5-year-old Michael Komape, who fell into a pit toilet at his school and drowned.

The country was in shock when the Grade R learner fell into one of many pit toilets at his Limpopo school and suffered a horrific death. His parents partially won their multimillion-rand damages claim against the government.

The lawyers who handled Michael’s parents' case, said they entrusted had him into the hands of people who were “in loco parentis” - standing in for his parents - when they had sent him to school. They had thus trusted their child would be safe and not fall victim to any negligence on the part of the school.

Taxpayers have to pay for this negligence. But worse, no money can replace a child.

