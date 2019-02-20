A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands atop a building used as a temporary base near the last land still held by Islamic State militants in Baghouz, Syria(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

THE International Rescue Committee says more than 60 people died in recent weeks after making their way out of the last area controlled by the Islamic State group in eastern Syria. Spokesperson Paul Donohoe said exhaustion and malnutrition were the main causes of the deaths.

He said on Monday that at least 62 people had died, two thirds of them children under the age of 1.

He said they either died along the way or soon after arriving at the camp.

More than 30000 people who left the last IS-held areas have arrived at the al-Hol camp in Syria’s northern Hassakeh province in the last few weeks, raising the overall population of the camp to almost 42000.

Kurdish-led forces continue to fight IS militants clinging to a tiny stretch of land.

Syrian opposition activists and paramedics said two bomb blasts had struck the north-western city of Idlib, killing at least 10 people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blasts in the Qusour neighbourhood during rush hour on Monday killed 13 people and wounded 25.

The Edlib Media Centre, an activist collective, said the bombings killed 10 and wounded dozens.

The first blast occurred in the early afternoon and another followed seconds later.

The opposition Syrian Civil Defence, a group of volunteer first responders, said one of its members was wounded.

The city of Idlib is controlled by al Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al Sham, which has wide influence in northern Syria.

The city has been hit with bombings in recent months that killed or wounded scores of people.

The Observatory and the Syrian Civil Defence earlier reported government shelling of rebel-held towns south of Idlib, saying several people were wounded.

More than 300 IS militants who were holed up in a tiny area in eastern Syria were refusing to surrender to US-backed Syrian forces and trying to negotiate an exit.

A person familiar with the negotiations said the militants were asking for a corridor to Idlib.

The Observatory said another request by the IS group to be evacuated to neighbouring Iraq had been rejected.

The militants were making their last stand in eastern Syria, hiding among civilians.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports the commander of US-backed forces in Syria has called for about 1000 to 1500 international forces to remain in Syria to help fight the IS and expressed hope that the US would halt its plan for a total pull-out.

The remarks by Mazloum Kobani, the commander-in-chief of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, followed talks with senior US generals at an airbase in north-eastern Syria.

“We would like to have air cover, air support and a force on the ground to co-ordinate with us,” Kobani said.

With US help, the Kurdish-led fighters are poised to seize the IS’s last holdout in eastern Syria.

At the height of its power four years ago, the IS held about a third of both Iraq and Syria in a self-proclaimed Caliphate. But the IS still has thousands of fighters who, now dispersed, are expected to turn to guerrilla-style attacks.

Kobani said there were discussions about perhaps French and British troops supporting the SDF in Syria. But he stressed he also wanted at least “a partial group of American forces,” who now number more than 2000 in Syria, to stay. dpa ANA Reuters