Debt write-off of R390m for Tshwane's indigent property owners









TSHWANE mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The indigent citizens of the City of Tshwane are set for massive debt relief exceeding R390 million owed to the municipality for services. Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said his administration would take a report to Thursday’s council meeting to have nearly half a billion rand of arrears cleared from indigent property owners. Coming immediately after the launch of a campaign to encourage residents to get into the habit of paying the City for services on Thursday in Church Square, Mokgalapa said the City also had a social responsibility to clear arrears. “To answer your question, does it help to entice people to start paying once we’ve cleared their arrears? We have a social responsibility to do write-offs to make our books make sense. “It is legislated and it is in the Municipal Finance Management Act and the Systems Act, but we need to sensitise people more that writing off is not the only solution. They also have to take on the responsibility to ensure that they pay for their services.”

Mokgalapa said the writing off of debt was across all of Tshwane’s communities, but because indigence was the criterion, it would mostly apply to the townships where there were more people struggling to make payments.

“We have about 89 000 indigent people in our register, and we are saying that everyone who has a property valued up to R150 000 receives free basic services. Which, by the way, we are the only municipality in South Africa that provides double the amount of free basic services.

“The national norm is 6 kilolitres of water and 50 kilowatts of electricity, but we are providing 12 kilolitres of water and 100 kilowatts of electricity. Stats SA recognised that we are the only municipality doing this, and of course it comes at a cost.”

He said the City did do write-offs, but what was needed going forward was to sensitise people that they must pay up once they’ve used their limit of free basic services.

“You have to pay for what you’ve used over and above. When we’ve written off and you’re starting at zero, start to monitor our account so that it doesn’t get to where we are,” he added.

This comes at a time when the City is determined to push marketing and awareness harder than ever before to entice residents, businesses and government departments to get into the habit of paying for services though the Re Aga Tshwane campaign.

This will include marking billboards, awareness campaigns and a smart device application that will help customers of the municipality monitor their accounts, check their statements and make payments easily.

Mokgalapa will also be meeting with businesses and government departments operating in Tshwane to encourage them to make payments.

Pretoria News