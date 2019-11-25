Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said his administration would take a report to Thursday’s council meeting to have nearly half a billion rand of arrears cleared from indigent property owners.
Coming immediately after the launch of a campaign to encourage residents to get into the habit of paying the City for services on Thursday in Church Square, Mokgalapa said the City also had a social responsibility to clear arrears.
“To answer your question, does it help to entice people to start paying once we’ve cleared their arrears? We have a social responsibility to do write-offs to make our books make sense.
“It is legislated and it is in the Municipal Finance Management Act and the Systems Act, but we need to sensitise people more that writing off is not the only solution. They also have to take on the responsibility to ensure that they pay for their services.”