Decision not to declare waste pickers essential service to be appealed

Pretoria - Lawyers for Human Rights said it had received instructions from its clients - about 250 waste pickers around the city - to appeal the decision by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, not to declare them as essential services during the lockdown. Lawyer Louise du Plessis said the waste pickers were very disappointed about the outcome of this week’s urgent application. “They are desperate to continue working and to earn a living. Many of them have families at home who are dependent on their income. They are extremely worried about their families” she said. The City of Tshwane, one of the respondents in the application this week, said it was regrettable that waste pickers were not part of essential services, but this was an unavoidable consequence of the lockdown regulations. Acting city manager Mavela Dlamini said in an affidavit that many self-employed and small business owners were prevented from trading under the regulations issued during this time.

He said waste pickers fell within the category of self-employed and their hardships in not being able to work during lockdown were undoubtedly shared by millions of other South Africans who found themselves in the same circumstances.

He said the purpose of the regulations was specifically to curb the spreading of the pandemic, which had already caused 13 deaths.

As winter approached, Covid-19 was likely to thrive and it was thus vital that the regulations be implemented in the efforts to bring the virus under control.

Dlamini said it was impossible to unbound the waste pickers from these essential regulations.

He pointed out that municipal workers were hard at work removing refuse which included the recycle material from which the waste pickers were making a living.

“It will be unconscionable for the municipality to concede to their demands and thereby condone the exposure of this vulnerable group to infection,” he said.

Dlamini said if waste pickers were down and out by not earning money during this time to buy food, the municipality was providing shelter to the homeless who were in need of food, sanitation and support.

One of these facilities has been set up at SuperSport Park in Centurion, which is close to where many of these waste pickers stay.

