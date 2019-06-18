THERE was little activity at Magnolia Dell Park yesterday, attributable to the discovery of three murders of homeless people in recent weeks. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The usually bustling Magnolia Dell Park was yesterday a bit deserted for a holiday compared with previous years, almost suggesting that locals were still traumatised by what happened there last week. The body of a third homeless man within two weeks was discovered at the Muckleneuk park.

The first was found in a veld near the Mears Park railway station two weeks ago and the third in the park, raising concerns that there may be a serial killer on the loose.

Sunnyside police were also none the wiser about the motives behind the deaths, but said an update would be given sometime this week.

Police said the victims appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Yesterday, couples and small groups of friends trickled in and scattered on the park’s vast green southern lawns. The park is divided into two, and the murders occurred on the northern side of land across the facility.

Some visitors said they were cautious of their surroundings and opted to visit the part very early in the afternoon and leave just before sunset.

Others said they were undeterred by the recent incidents. “Whoever is killing people is not going to stop us from enjoying this city gem,” said Likhil Abhyankar.

Magnolia Dell is a haven for the homeless, especially the northern side. Some were yesterday basking in the sun while others washed their clothes in the stream running between the southern the park.

Monde Vanto, manager of Huckleberry Café, located on the park, dispelled rumours that the incident had caused business to decline rapidly. “Look, there was a bit of a setback after the incident. Nothing heavy though. I think the more people know that it happened on the northern side of the park across the street, they are at ease,” he said.

Vanto did, however, highlight that both sides of the park needed flood lights as a security measure. “A lot of things happen in the dark; adequate lighting will stop or expose the shenanigans.”

He said he was familiar with fights among the homeless at the park, but nothing fatal. “They normally fight over food parcels, but I doubt they would kill each other.”

The park is nestled between Bailey’s Muckleneuk, Groenkloof and Sunnyside.

