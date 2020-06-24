Defence against cyberattacks, fake news during coronavirus

Pretoria - Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the lockdown by using Covid-19 information to trick victims, according to research conducted by the CSIR. It was also found that with people using different technology to try to connect to their working environment and companies, a couple of security challenges with working from home had emerged. Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, cybersecurity researcher Thabo Mahlangu said they had seen an increase in data being stolen from users and an increase of breaches within the video conferencing platforms. Cybercriminals used Covid-19 information to create fake websites to trick the victims into downloading attachments and emails that were infected with malicious code. “Between the months of March and April, during the first weeks of lockdown, we have seen them targeting critical infrastructures and bigger institutions such as hospitals and clinical sectors and these are already institutions that are already overwhelmed with the pandemic,” he said.

In response to Covid-19, they have adopted a data-driven security approach to forecast potential malware attacks and fight against phishing attacks.

Mahlangu said they monitored all traffic within that environment - and blocked it, and realised that 80% of the traffic that they were able to block was malware activities.

He said an interesting insight was the source of the malware activities. Most of the infections came from entertainment files such as music movies and work documents.

“When we went further to analyse why specifically these files, we saw that many people were home and as much as they work there will be a need for entertainment,” he said.

In response, they created Educyber, a cybersecurity awareness e-learning platform. It accelerates learning about cybersecurity awareness and equips employees with self-defence skills.

Information and security researcher Nelisiwe Dlamini categorised fake news as either malinformation, which is false news that is shared but not to harm, and misinformation, which is based on reality but shared intending to harm.

She said they realised that upon an announcement about a new regulation there would be a flood of fake news, after which they had to dispel.

“What can help for someone that reads a lot is checking the headline first, the author, if it’s available on mainstream media and also the date. “You also need to read beyond because sometimes the headline can be very confusing, it can be a joke or a blog where someone is just sharing their opinion,” she said.

It was important not to believe everything shared on social media and to look for supporting sources when reading about Covid-19 online, Dlamini added.

