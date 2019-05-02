CSIR senior researcher Dr Sudhakar Muniyasamy with a sample of the new 100% degradable plastic bag. Abigail Moyo

Pretoria - CSIR researchers have developed 100% degradable plastic made from sugar cane bagasse and maize stalk as an alternative to reduce environmental pollution. To manufacture the degradable plastic, material such as cellulose, starch and hemicellulose are extracted from plants to produce plastic products that can be reused, recycled and decomposed.

The aim of the initiative is to address the issue of high plastic pollution in the country, with 90% of landfills, as well as oceans filled with plastics that are killing animals.

Scientists said they had taken advantage of the large agricultural biomass available for use, instead of chemicals, to make eco-friendly plastic materials.

CSIR senior researcher Dr Sudhakar Muniyasamy said plastic pollution was getting out of hand, and there was a dire need to research alternative ways to arrest pollution.

He said the difference between normal plastic and the new 100% degradable plastic was that normal plastic took more than 450 years to decompose; degradable plastic would take only three to six months on land and in water.

Muniyasamy said: “It is sad to learn that South Africa is among the top 15 plastic polluting countries in the world.

“Hence, we have carried out research to find new sustainable ways to stop plastic pollution without costing people’s jobs.

“Several African countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, and Morocco have already banned single-use plastic, which has downgraded their economies. Hence, the new manufacturing of degradable plastic will grow our industries.”

Other countries have already adopted the concept of eco-friendly plastics, but the unique thing about the South African notion is that there will be a peak in job creation since the plant materials are locally developed.

Muniyasamy said that as an innovative research institute, they would like to see more industrial partnership, and manufacturing taking place in order to take the product to the market and people.

Potential products that can be manufactured using non-food agricultural biomass are: biodegradable cutlery, sanitary pads, plastic bags, fruit crates, agricultural mulch film and nursery pots.

Pretoria News