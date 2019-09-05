Students at Sefako Makgatho Health Science University are mourning the death of Hunadi Magongoa. Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

THERE has been a delay in the release of a report from an investigation into the death of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University student Hunadi Magongoa. The 20-year-old died in hospital on Sunday from suspected food poisoning after eating food from the university’s cafeteria.

She had suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting when she was admitted to hospital on Saturday.

Management of the university immediately instituted an investigation by a multidisciplinary team, which included an external expert. The findings of the team were expected yesterday.

But university spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said police and health authorities had joined the investigation, and this had led to the delay.

“There was a delay of the release of the report because the institution is now working with law enforcement agencies to investigate and support what has already been established by the team that has already been appointed.”

He said the university would be able to provide clarity as soon as police had concluded their investigation, together with the findings by the team appointed.

The cafeteria has been closed until the completion of the investigation.

The second-year-student, who was also part of the women's soccer team at the university, ate the food with 24 other team members, some of whom were still in hospital yesterday.

The university also called on students who had symptoms such as diarrhoea, weight loss, cramps, abdominal cramps and fatigue developed after Friday to report to the campus clinic.

Pule said counselling and support services had been organised for Magongoa’s classmates, friends and football teammates.

Meanwhile, students and workers who gathered to remember the deceased on Tuesday expressed their anger and frustration at the incident, and demanded an urgent inquest into Magongoa's death.

In the morning the students blocked the university entrance, singing and chanting as they demanded justice for Magongoa.

Students held a protest about three weeks ago and the cafeteria was among the issues at the centre of their concerns.

The students promised to “behave” until Mogongoa had been laid to rest.