Pretoria - Vietnam is one of the world’s largest consumers of rhino horn, contributing to the continued poaching of the animals in the wild. Last year in Africa, 1 100 were killed by poachers. And, today, there are only about 29 500 left in the world.

Considerable efforts have been devoted to reducing the demand for rhino horn in the country. In 2015, the Government of Vietnam increased sanctions on its illegal trade and use. And, through a variety of campaigns, conservation organisations have tried to educate Vietnamese consumers about Africa’s rhino poaching crisis and the uselessness of rhino horn in medications.

We conducted a study to shed light on why people use horn and interviewed consumers who admitted to using rhino horn in Vietnam.

We found that people used rhino horn for a number of purposes, principally as a medicine and as a status symbol. The most prevalent use was in treating hangovers.

We also found that consumers preferred wild rhino horn over farmed horn. Our findings suggest that the demand is unlikely to fall because people’s beliefs are firmly entrenched.

Our hope is that our findings will help reshape the focus of future conservation campaigns by targeting the prevalent reasons for its use and the values associated with it.

We interviewed 30 self-confessed recent users and one rhino horn trader. They came from the upper-income bracket of Hanoi, the capital.

They used rhino horn to treat ailments including hangovers, fever, gout and potentially terminal illnesses, like cancer or stroke.

Some gave it to terminally ill relatives to console them and show that they had done everything in their power to help them.

Our findings confirm that the idea that rhino horn has magical healing properties is deeply rooted in Vietnam. Consumers said they shared it within social and professional networks to demonstrate their wealth and strengthen business relationships.

Gifting whole rhino horns was also used to get favours from those in power.

The consumers we interviewed said they weren’t concerned about poaching or the plight of rhinos. The killings in Africa were seen as a remote issue, out of their influence because they didn’t kill the animals themselves.

They were also not concerned about the legal repercussions of buying the horns. The penal code of Vietnam prohibits illegal trade and use of rhino horn. However, all interviewed believed law enforcement efforts only focused on illegal trade in large quantities. And they’re not wrong.

Whether or not the legalisation of trade in rhino horn will be a solution to the poaching crisis is the focus of a study that we’re doing.

Dang is PhD fellow, and Reinhardt Nielsen is associate professor, University of Copenhagen, Denmark. This article is reprinted from The Conversation (www.theconversation.com).

