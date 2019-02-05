Municipal Demarcation Board Chairperson Jane Thupana. icture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

The year 2019 marks the turning point in the history of an institution that was created in the year 1999 through the democratic South African government with the hope of bringing service delivery closer to its citizens. The Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) was that institution that stood the test of time and overcame what could be described as insurmountable challenges in terms of discharging its constitutional obligation or mandate. Its obligation was, and still is, to focus on building a system of local government which is viable, equitable and sustainable.

Fiscal discipline, the determination of spending priorities, a balance between actual revenue and expenditure, less dependence on intergovernmental transfers and grants, and the proper and diligent collection of revenue, ensuring efficiency and effective property rating and revenue collection.

This is consistent with the developmental state aspirations of the South African government to establish an informed citizenry that can participate in the life of the nation and benefit from the country’s democracy dividends.

However, for the humble citizens in South Africa, the characterisation of this 20-year-old giant, yet small in size, which comprises about 45 in its staff complement, is responsible for about 205 municipalities, 44 districts and eight metros in South Africa, has not been great. Issues relating to municipal demarcation cannot be divorced from our past, as most of the municipalities were located in areas which are under-developed and under-capacitated. It was called separate development. On paper it appeared to call for equal opportunities, development as well as freedom of cultural expression, but the way it was implemented made this impossible.

Surely apartheid cannot be blamed for everything that is occurring within the municipalities.

The gross corruption, mismanagement and maladministration as well as irregularities are some of the stubborn socio-economic challenges that continue to inflict pains and suffering in communities.

Those responsible for social ills and economic challenges should not be spared.

By the same token, it is critical to South African citizens, and indeed to the progressive forces, to acknowledge that colonial tactics to divide and rule black communities were crafted to have an everlasting impact. Its manifestation will continue to live with us for a long time.

In this 20th anniversary year, a frank and honest assessment should be made with the hope of preventing the reoccurring challenges of the past and draw great lessons for the future. Let's take stock of the characterisation, or mischaracterisation, thereof.

The absence of a programmatic and reciprocal relationship between the various communities, traditional leadership, organs of civil societies, such as churches, political parties, business people as well as academic institutions, is one of the critical sticking points. The failure to address this element manifest itself in one of the most dangerous phenomena and that is tribalism.

One scholar noted there is a vast difference between tribe and tribalism that is how a tribe manifests itself into tribalism.

“There is nothing wrong with being a proud Xhosa-speaking African as a part of my tribe; however, there is a problem when my status as Xhosa is used to undermine another person as inferior or being superior to others. That is the manifestation of tribalism,” the scholar said. South Africa is not a homogeneous country and how provinces are structured still reflect the apartheid spatial planning.

Limpopo is a case in point where tribal ethnicism raises its ugly face. Pedi, Tsonga and Vendas are spread across areas in Limpopo, such as Thulamela and Makhado under Vhembe district municipalities; with Zamdela in Metsimaholo Local Municipality in the Free State.

You will find the same or similar patterns throughout other provinces, where the common denominator is tribal motives as well as territorial traditional leaders who feel their hegemony is being challenged.

However, the characterisation of the challenges facing municipalities cannot simply be reduced to tribalism as if addressing it they will simply vanish. Apartheid was sustained through sowing a seed of discord among blacks and creating a sense of mistrust; hence, the homelands system.

However, political expediency remains one of the most critical aspects that always overshadows the work of the demarcation board. The fact that most communities are used as voting cattle during elections remains a critical dilemma facing the board.

In wishing the Municipal Demarcation Board well after 20 years, I wish to caution the organisation that there is no greater wisdom than carrying the people along, bringing all members of society closer to you in discharging your responsibility.

The greater leadership that continues to be the embodiment of aspirations must continue to rise and protect the interest of communities rather than that of political parties.

After all, it was Marcus Gavey who opined that a nation without a past, history or culture is like a tree without roots. It is through the demarcation process that our collective wisdom and pride finds it expression. The great strides made in the past 20 years cannot be underestimated.

In his inauguration as president in May 1994, Nelson Mandela declared: “We have at last achieved our political emancipation. We pledge ourselves to liberate all our people from the continuing bondage of poverty, deprivation, suffering, gender and other discrimination.”

In Long Walk to Freedom, he wrote: “I have taken a moment here to rest, to steal a view of the glorious vista that surrounds me, to look back on the distance I have come. But I can rest only for a moment, for with freedom comes responsibilities, and I dare not linger, for my long walk is not yet ended.”

As we salute the MDB on its 20th anniversary, we must recognise the danger of fragmentation and work towards healing the wounded soul. Social cohesion and nation-building remain the key and the cornerstone of our nationhood. We dare not fail our people.

Mahlangu is the executive president of the State-Owned Entities Communicators Association (SOECA)