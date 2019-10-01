Calls for the White House to be demolished intensified following unrest in the city over the prevalence of drugs and their distribution in the area.
Subsequently, the City of Tshwane revealed plans were under way for the demolition of the building.
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said their planning department had been issued with a demolition order for the building in line with the National Buildings Regulation Act.
Mashigo, however, said the City could not give specific timelines due to the sensitivity of the process.