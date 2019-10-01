Demolition: Tshwane wants to avert another crisis









The White House, a drug den and hideout for criminals. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The goal to be rid of the crime and drugs from the building known as White House in Sunnyside should not be pursued at the cost of trampling on other government policies, to avoid another Schubart Park dilemma. Calls for the White House to be demolished intensified following unrest in the city over the prevalence of drugs and their distribution in the area. Subsequently, the City of Tshwane revealed plans were under way for the demolition of the building. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said their planning department had been issued with a demolition order for the building in line with the National Buildings Regulation Act. Mashigo, however, said the City could not give specific timelines due to the sensitivity of the process.

During a march by residents on Friday, Premier David Makhura also called for the building to be shut down to ensure the area was safe for women 24 hours every day.

His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the intent to get rid of crime and drugs stemming from the dilapidated building was there.

He said it was for that reason that Makhura was calling for the police to zoom in on the building specifically, especially as part of their Okae Molao crime-prevention operations.

Mhaga, however, said in trying to deal with some of the problems coming from the building it was important for government to do so without trampling on other policies.

The main issue which had to be taken into consideration, he noted, was that there were people who had been residing in the building for some time.

One incident which rings similar was that of the 700 families who resided at the municipal-owned Schubart Park building.

The residents were evicted, then plagued by deteriorating infrastructure and overcrowding, in 2011. A year later, the Constitutional Court ruled that the residents were entitled to occupy the flats.

The City also had to find them alternative accommodation while renovating Schubart Park.

Pretoria News