Pretoria - The legal bid by the Denneboom informal traders to overturn a May 31 judgment to vacate the site required for a portion of a new mall has been scuppered by the courts. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has upheld the earlier order by Judge AJ Voster, who had given the traders 48 hours to leave the site needed for the Tshwane Regional Mall.

The endorsement of Judge Voster’s ruling emanated from a case brought by the Lawyers for Human Rights on behalf of traders, seeking leave to appeal the order.

They contested that Judge Voster overlooked the fact that there were 170 informal traders and not 29 as claimed by developers, who had brought an urgent application for their removal.

They also had issues with the alternative trading space identified by developers, saying it was not good for business.

Developers Interden Management Services and Isibonelo Property Services and traders have been at each other's throats over the provision of enough trading space for hawkers since 2013.

Traders had issues with relocating to an alternative space identified by developers, saying it was far away from the train station, where they got their customers.

In court papers, Isibonelo chief executive Shadrack Mthethwa said disagreements with traders delayed the completion of the mall, initially scheduled to open in October 27, 2017.

The mall construction started in 2015 and its opening had been planned for next month.

“The construction is now reaching the phase of the installation of bulk water and stormwater pipes and electricity lines, and the construction of access roads that will link the new mall to existing municipal roads and the rapid bus transportation system,” Mthethwa said.

Judge Voster noted that the construction had reached a stage where it would be unsafe to keep traders where they had been operating.

It was said that dust emitted from construction activities could be harmful to their health.

Mary Choma, for the traders, expressed unhappiness at the ruling, saying it was based on the untruth that there were only 29 traders on construction site.

She had previously accused developers of failing to abide by the previous court orders, which stipulated they ought to provide alternative trading space and sufficient containers for traders.

