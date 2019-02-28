CONSTABLE Vutomi Nordic Baloyi

THE deaths of officers on duty since the beginning of the year have been disheartening for the Tshwane Metro Police Department. In this regard, a case of reckless and negligent driving is being investigated by SAPS, after one of the City's most dedicated and trusted officers, Constable Vutomi Nordic Baloyi, was knocked down by a car at the weekend.

Baloyi was on duty when he noticed a suspect robbing people of their belongings near the department's offices in Mamelodi.

He approached the person, who then fled on foot when he was alerted that he was pursued. Baloyi was chasing the man when he was hit by a vehicle coming from a different direction.

“Sadly, on the following day after being hospitalised, the constable succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident,” Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said. The driver was apprehended.

Officers said the atmosphere at the Tshwane Metro Police Department offices was a sad one, because of the recent passing of their colleagues.

“Losing our members on and off duty is very sad for both the families and us as colleagues,” said Mahamba

Baloyi’s memorial service will be held at 10am tomorrow at the Tshwane Metro Police Department's headquarters.